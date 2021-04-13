Chinese smartphone maker iQOO will launch its 7-series of smartphones in India on April 26. The line-up will include the iQOO 7 and 7 Legend models. Now, Amazon has created a microsite for the flagship Legend model, revealing that it will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, Vapor Chamber (VC) cooling system, and 66W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

Design and display The Legend model boasts of a 120Hz AMOLED display

The iQOO 7 Legend, which is known as the Legendary variant in China, features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a BMW M Motorsport-inspired design. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. It also offers an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information It is equipped with a 48MP primary camera

The iQOO 7 Legend houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals In India, the device will run on Snapdragon 888 processor

In India, the iQOO 7 Legend should be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It should run on Android 11 and pack two 2,000mAh batteries with up to 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device shall offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, 5G network, as well as a Type-C port.

Information iQOO 7 series: Pricing and availability