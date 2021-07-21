iQOO 7 will get a new 'Monster Orange' color variant

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 12:25 am

iQOO 7's Monster Orange color to be launched in India soon

In April, iQOO India had launched the iQOO 7 smartphone in two color options, namely, Solid Ice Blue and Storm Black. Now, according to 91mobiles, the handset will be receiving a new 'Monster Orange' color variant. It will be introduced in two storage configurations of 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB during the Amazon Prime Day sale, which starts on July 26. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz AMOLED display

The India-specific iQOO 7 features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a vertically-aligned triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. The Monster Orange variant will have "Monster" branding on the back and a silver-colored frame.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The iQOO 7 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 870 processor

The iQOO 7 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and packs a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO 7: Pricing and availability

In India, the iQOO 7 costs Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 35,990 for the 12GB/256GB version. It is available for purchase via Amazon and iQOO India's official website.