Xiaomi's sub-brand POCO has started releasing the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced stable update for the POCO M2 Pro in India. The Enhanced version promises swift performance, focused algorithms, efficient memory management mechanism, system improvements, and liquid storage features. It also adds the virtual RAM feature offering 2GB of additional RAM for the phone. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD display

The POCO M2 Pro features a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, HDR10 support, and 450-nits of brightness. It is offered in Out of the Blue, Two Shades of Black, and Green and Greener color options.

Details regarding the update

The MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update for the POCO M2 Pro carries version number MIUI V12.5.2.0.RJPINXM in India and has a download size of 816MB. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings > Software Update.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 720G processor

The POCO M2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and boots Android 11 OS. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The POCO M2 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (2.4) depth lens. Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.