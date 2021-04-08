iQOO is all set to launch its latest flagship offering, the iQOO 7, in India. The company has confirmed that the phone will go official later this month. However, the launch date is yet to be revealed. To recall, the iQOO 7 was announced in China in January. It has a Snapdragon 888 chipset, triple rear cameras, a 120Hz screen, and 120W fast-charging support.

You asked for the monster, and it’s coming.



Design and display The phone flaunts a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The iQOO 7 features a punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Black, Latent Blue, and a special Legendary Edition with red, black, and blue stripes of the BMW M Motorsport logo.

Information It sports a 48MP main camera

The iQOO 7 offers a triple rear camera system, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals It is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery

The iQOO 7 draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Origin OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

