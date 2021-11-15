Xiaomi 12 listed online with a Snapdragon 898 chipset

Xiaomi 12's key specifications leaked via JD.com listing

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its new flagship 12 smartphone in China soon. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on e-commerce site JD.com (via tipster Debayan Roy), revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, it will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, a Snapdragon 898 chipset, and 120W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Why does this story matter?

The Xiaomi 12 will be the tech giant's next high-end smartphone. If it does get released by the end of this year, it will be the first device to be powered by Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 898 chipset. Considering the rumored specifications, the handset will go neck-to-neck with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S22, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, and OnePlus 10.

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The Xiaomi 12 is said to feature a ceramic body, a punch-hole design with slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a large oval camera unit. The handset may bear a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be offered in at least a black color option.

It will sport a 50MP triple rear camera unit

The Xiaomi 12 is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto snapper with 5x optical zoom support. Up front, a 32MP selfie camera is expected.

Internals

It will run on Android 12 OS

The Xiaomi 12 will draw power from a Snapdragon 898 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 12 with MIUI 13 skin on top and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Xiaomi 12: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Xiaomi 12 will be announced at the time of the launch which may take place in December. However, considering the leaked specifications, the device is likely to cost around Rs. 70,000.