Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 15, 2021, 11:26 am

OnePlus, in partnership with Bandai Namco, is all set to announce a new gaming-based limited edition smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition, in India and Europe. In the latest development, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked the hands-on image of the handset, revealing its rear design. The device will sport a white/silver glossy rear panel with glow-in-the-dark PAC-MAN maze design. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

OnePlus has launched several special edition models but the Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition will be its first offering with a built-in gaming theme and hardware design. Inspired by the iconic PAC-MAN arcade game, the handset will come with a customized user interface and camera filter, pre-installed PAC-MAN 256 game, and system integrated challenges that will unlock some exclusive content.

Design and display

The phone will have a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition will have the same set of specifications as the original Nord 2 5G model. It will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper. For selfies, there will be a 32MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

Internals

The phone will offer 65W fast-charging support

The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition will carry a price-tag of Rs. 37,999 for its 12GB/256GB solo model. It will be up for grabs via Amazon India.