Redmi Note 11 v/s Realme 8s 5G: Which is better?

Redmi had launched the Note 11 line-up in China last month. The series comprises vanilla Note 11 and 11 Pro models. We are putting the former against its key rival, the Realme 8s 5G. Both the handsets have a 90Hz screen, a Dimensity 810 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. But which one is better? Let's find out.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Redmi will introduce the Note 11 smartphone in India with a new moniker: Note 11T 5G. Hence, it becomes worth comparing the handset with its arch-rival in the Indian market, the Realme 8s 5G. The Note 11 series is already doing good in China and this comparison will help you pick between the Note 11 and Realme 8s 5G.

Design

Redmi Note 11 has an IP53-rated built

Redmi Note 11 Realme 8s 5G

Redmi Note 11 features a center-aligned punch-hole design while the Realme 8s 5G has a left-positioned punch-hole cut-out. Both the devices sport slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The former measures 163.6x75.8x8.8mm and weighs 195 grams. It also offers an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. The latter measures 162.5x74.8x8.8mm and tips the scales at 191 grams.

Information

Both the phones offer a 90Hz screen refresh rate

The Redmi Note 11 and Realme 8s 5G bear a 6.6-inch and 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

Realme 8s has a 64MP main camera

Redmi Note 11 gets a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. In comparison, the Realme 8s 5G has a triple rear camera module, including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, they have a 16MP front-facing snapper with an f/2.5 and f/2.1 aperture, respectively.

Internals

The phones support 33W fast-charging

Redmi Note 11 and Realme 8s 5G draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The former comes with 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage, while the latter is available with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handsets offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Price

How much do they cost?

The Redmi Note 11 will reportedly debut in India on November 30 as Note 11T 5G and is tipped to cost Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB model. The 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants will be priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. Realme 8s 5G carries a price-tag of Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB versions, respectively.

Information

Which one is better?

Both the Redmi Note 11 and Realme 8s 5G share a lot in common. However, with IP53-rated build quality and a better wide-angle camera, the Redmi Note 11 is a better option to consider.