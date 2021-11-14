Redmi Note 11T 5G tipped to start at Rs. 17,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 14, 2021, 11:53 am

Ahead of rumored launch, Redmi Note 11T 5G's variants and prices leaked

Xiaomi is expected to introduce the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone in India on November 30. In the latest development, Moneycontrol has claimed that the handset will come in three configurations and will be priced starting at Rs. 16,999. As per the leaks, it will feature a 6.6-inch display, dual rear cameras, a Dimensity 810 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Redmi Note 11T 5G is said to arrive as a rebadged version of POCO M4 Pro 5G, which itself is a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched in China last month. The Redmi Note 11 5G has received good response in China and the Redmi Note 11T 5G is likely to replicate the same here in India.

Design and display

It will provide a 90Hz screen refresh rate

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, there will be a rectangular camera unit. The device will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 90Hz, a pixel density of 399ppi, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Information

It will get a 50MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will be equipped with two rear cameras, including a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Up front, it will have a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals

It will boot Android 11

Redmi Note 11T 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Pricing

According to the report, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB model while the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants will cost Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively.