Huawei P50 series said to debut globally early next year

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 25, 2021, 01:00 am

Huawei launched its flagship P50 series of smartphones in China in July. The line-up includes the vanilla P50 and P50 Pro models. In the latest development, the company (via TechRadar) has reportedly confirmed that the handsets will debut globally early next year. To recall, both the devices have an OLED display, a Leica-engineered rear camera unit, and 66W wired fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones have a Full-HD+ display

The Huawei P50 series features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a dual-ring camera unit. The standard P50 bears a 90Hz, 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1224x2700 pixels) flat OLED screen, whereas the P50 Pro has a 120Hz, 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1228x2700 pixels) curved OLED display.

Cameras

They are equipped with a 50MP main camera

The Huawei P50 sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP periscope telephoto snapper. The Huawei P50 Pro has similar primary and ultra-wide lenses accompanied by a 40MP monochrome snapper and a 64MP periscope telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calling, the duo has a 13MP front-facing camera.

Internals

They run on HarmonyOS 2 operating system

The Huawei P50 and P50 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Pro variant is also offered with a Kirin 9000 processor option. They boot HarmonyOS 2 and are loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former packs a 4,100mAh battery, whereas the latter houses a 4,360mAh battery. They offer 66W wired fast-charging support.

Information

Huawei P50 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Huawei P50 series in the global markets will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, in China, the line-up starts at CNY 4,488 (around Rs. 52,700).