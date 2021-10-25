Ahead of launch, HONOR Play5 Vitality Edition's design revealed

HONOR Play5 Vitality Edition's front and rear design revealed

HONOR is all set to announce its latest Play-series smartphone, the Play5 Vitality Edition, in China on October 25. Prior to its launch, the company has shared a couple of posters, revealing the handset's design details. As per the teasers, it will offer a capsule-shaped notch, a 94.4% screen-to-body ratio, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a triple rear camera setup. Here's our roundup.

The phone may have a Full-HD+ OLED panel

The HONOR Play5 Vitality Edition will feature a pill-shaped notch design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset is rumored to bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in at least two color options: black and blue.

It will provide 66W fast-charging support

The HONOR Play5 Vitality Edition is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it should run on Android 11 OS and pack a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

It might be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The HONOR Play5 Vitality Edition will have a square camera module housing up to three lenses along with an LED flash. Although details regarding its sensors are not known yet, it might sport a 64MP main snapper. Up front, a 16MP selfie camera is expected.

HONOR Play5 Vitality Edition: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the HONOR Play5 Vitality Edition will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China today. However, considering the specifications, it might cost around Rs. 20,000.