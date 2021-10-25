OnePlus 8 series receives latest October 2021 Android security patch

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T receive OxygenOS update in India

OnePlus has started rolling out its latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T smartphones in India. As per the changelog, the firmware introduces Files by Google app, improves system stability, as well as fixes some known issues. It also bumps up the Android security patch level to the latest October 2021. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T carries version number 11.0.9.9.IN21DA, 11.0.9.9.IN11DA, and 11.0.10.10.KB05DA, respectively, in India. It is currently seeding in a staged manner, meaning limited users will receive it initially, followed by a wider rollout. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings > System > System Updates.

Design and display

The phones have an AMOLED panel

As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The vanilla 8 and 8T models have a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rate, respectively. The 8 Pro bears a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

They are equipped with a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 8 sports a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The 8 Pro boasts a 48MP main snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 5MP color-filter lens. The 8T has a 48MP primary lens, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro snapper, and a 2MP monochrome lens. They have a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals

They draw power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset

The OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T are powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They pack a 4,300mAh, 4,510mAh, and 4,500mAh battery, respectively. The vanilla 8 and 8 Pro offer 30W wired fast-charging support, whereas the 8T model provides 65W fast-charging support. They also offer Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity support.