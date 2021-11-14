OPPO Reno6 Lite's image leaked with Reno Glow design

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 14, 2021, 01:00 am

OPPO Reno6 Lite's renders leaked

OPPO is working on a new Reno6 Lite model. And, in the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has shared renders of the smartphone, confirming its design previously leaked via a promo video. It is said to feature the company's Reno Glow design, a 6.43-inch screen, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

OPPO Reno6 Lite will come as the latest addition to the Reno6 series of handsets. Upon price announcement, it may offer a choice to people who are looking for an affordable mobile with specifications such as an AI Scene Enhancement and FlexDrop technology. The "Lite" models are generally toned-down versions of the standard variant. However, Reno6 Lite's specifications are yet to be seen.

Design and display

There will be an in-screen fingerprint sensor

The OPPO Reno6 Lite will feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bezel on the bottom, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit. The device may bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 409ppi.

Information

It may get a 16MP selfie camera

The OPPO Reno6 Lite will come with a triple rear camera module, comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 16MP front-facing shooter.

Internals

A Snapdragon 662 chipset is expected

The OPPO Reno6 Lite is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno6 Lite: Expected pricing

At present, the pricing details of OPPO Reno6 Lite are not known. However, going by its specifications and features, it may carry a price-tag of around Rs. 15,000.