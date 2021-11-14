Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's alleged marketing images corroborate previous leaks

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 14, 2021, 12:30 am

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's latest leak confirms design features

Ahead of the January launch of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, its alleged marketing images have been doing the rounds online, reiterating the previously leaked design features and specifications. Four color options can be seen in the images, along with a flat display, curved edges, and a uni-color back panel, unlike the standard S21 line-up. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Fan Edition of Galaxy S21 is a much-awaited handset as it has been in the leaks for a few months now while its launch has also been getting postponed. As for the Galaxy S21 series, it has been a hit. The line-up has taken the S-series of Samsung to a four-year high with 5,90,000 units sales within two months of launch.

Design and display

The phone will get Corning Gorilla Glass protection

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature an IP68 rating with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will get a rectangular camera unit attached to the edge. The device is likely to sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Information

A 64MP main camera is expected

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP primary shooter, an ultra-wide sensor, and a depth lens. On the front, it could get a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It will provide 15W fast-charging

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come in both Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 processor variants, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Expected pricing

Going by its specifications and features, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will likely be priced at around Rs. 45,000. However, its official price will be revealed at the time of launch in January next year.