Moto G Power's (2022) renders, full specifications surface online

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 14, 2021, 12:00 am

Moto G Power (2022) will come with a 90Hz screen

Motorola is working on the 2022 version of its G Power handset. In the latest development, Giznext has shared renders of the handset along with full key specifications. As per the leak, it will get a textured back panel, a rear fingerprint reader, a 6.5-inch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming model will be the latest iteration of the Moto G Power and will come as a successor to the G Power (2021). As per the leaked specifications, it may come as a slight upgrade over the previous-generation model in terms of design, an IP52 rating, a new Qualcomm or Helio processor, and the latest operating system.

Design and display

The phone will be 9.36mm thick

The Moto G Power (2022) will feature an IP52-rated built, a center-aligned punch-hole design, and a prominent bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it will have an oval-shaped camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device may bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) MaxVision TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will measure 167.24x76.54x9.36mm.

Information

An 8MP front camera is expected

The Moto G Power (2022) will offer a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, there could be an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

It will house a 5,000mAh battery

The Moto G Power (2022) will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 or a new Qualcomm chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G Power (2022): Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of Moto G Power (2022) are not known as of now. However, going by its specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 16,000.