Published on Oct 24, 2021

Redmi is gearing up to launch its latest Note 11 series of smartphones in China on October 28. Now, the company has shared some posters of the Note 11 Pro model, revealing its display and connectivity features. Accordingly, the device will come with a 120Hz AMOLED panel, a 360-degree light sensor, and Wi-Fi 6 and NFC connectivity support. Here's our roundup.

The phone will provide a 360Hz touch sampling rate

The Redmi Note 11 Pro will have a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels, a glass back body, JBL-tuned speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and DCI-P3 color gamut. It should be offered in shades of green and purple, among others.

It will sport a 108MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset

The Redmi Note 11 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It may run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Redmi Note 11 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 11 Pro has been tipped to cost CNY 1,599 (around Rs. 18,800) for 6GB/128GB model, CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 8GB/128GB version, and CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 23,500) for the 8GB/256GB variant. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen in China on October 28.