Dell's new rugged laptops can survive drops from six feet

Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged and Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme launched

Dell has launched its latest rugged laptops, the Latitude 5430 Rugged and Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme, in the global markets. Both the laptops come with a military standard-rated build quality, up to 1,400-nits of brightness, 11th-generation Intel Core processors, and hot-swappable batteries with fast-charging support. They also offer Dell Optimizer software which uses AI and machine learning to optimize system performance.

Design and display

The laptops offer glove-touch support

The Latitude 5430 Rugged features an IP53-rated build quality. It bears a 14.0-inch Full-HD display with up to 1,100-nits of brightness and glove-touch support. The Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme boasts an IP65-rated body and a 13.0-inch Full-HD display with up to 1,400-nits of brightness and gloved-touch support. Both have MIL-STD-810H rating and can withstand vibrations, thermal extremes, and drops from up to six feet.

They provide optional 5G network support

The Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged and Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme are equipped with multiple USB ports, Thunderbolt, Ethernet, and other optional ports. For wireless connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, 5G (optional), and Bluetooth. The laptops also provide TPM 2.0 ControlVault for security.

Internals

They are loaded with up to 2TB of SSD storage

The Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged and Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme are powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 Tiger Lake processors, combined with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The laptops pack two hot-swappable 53.5Wh batteries which are claimed to last up to 25 hours. They also offer Express Charge Boost fast-charging technology.

What about their availability?

The Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged and Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme will be up for orders in the global markets from December 9 onwards. The pricing details of the laptops are yet to be revealed.