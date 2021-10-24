Can Google Pixel 6's Magic Eraser replace this Photoshop feature?

Published on Oct 24, 2021

Google Pixle 6's Magic Eraser demo video appears on internet

Google launched its Pixel 6 series globally this week with a range of new AI-based camera and editing features. Now, a hands-on video showing off Google's Magic Eraser tool has popped up, hinting that Pixel 6 owners might not need Photoshop after all. Similar to Photoshop's Healing Brush, the Magic Eraser removes "distractions" or background objects from photos but just with a few taps.

Twitter Post

First, take a look at the hands-on demo video

It's hard to believe just how good Pixel 6's new Magic Eraser feature is with people in the background of your image.



Here's a special small video demo of it! Certainly going to catch some eyes. Powered by Pixel 6 6 Pro's amazing AI processing and Tensor chipset. #Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/zV79CpHAB4 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 20, 2021

Steps

How to use the Magic Eraser tool on Pixel 6?

Open the Google Photos app and select the photo you want to edit. Now, tap the Edit option and select Magic Eraser. The tool will detect and outline the objects (potential distractions) to remove. You can either tap Erase All or select individual objects. In case it does not select the object of your choice, you can manually circle the element to erase it.

Magic Eraser

Magic Eraser uses machine learning to predict the image

Once you circle out the element to be removed, Magic Eraser uses machine learning to figure out what exactly you are trying to remove and then predicts what the pixels would look like if the distraction was not there. The Magic Eraser is said to build up on a suite of editing features like sky photos and smart suggestions for portraits, among others.

Camera features

Here are some more Pixel 6's camera features

Apart from the Magic Eraser, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a range of interesting camera and editing features like the Face Unblur and the Motion Mode, which is touted to bring movement to your shots with the use of options like Action Pan and Long Exposure. Meanwhile, the Real Tone function provides accurate imagery of different skin tones.

Cameras

The Pixel 6 series boasts a 50MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6 is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 6 Pro has a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 48MP (f/3.5) telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom support. For selfies, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) and 11.1MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera, respectively. They also support up to 4K video recording at 30fps.

Design and display

To recall, the phones have an AMOLED display

The Google Pixel 6 lineup has a punch-hole design with slim bezels, aluminium frames, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The vanilla Pixel 6 bears a 90Hz, 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) flat AMOLED screen, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro has a 120Hz, 6.71-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) curved LTPO AMOLED display. They are offered in three color options each.

Internals

They run on Android 12 operating system

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are powered by a Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former houses a 4,614mAh battery, whereas the latter packs a 5,003mAh battery. The duo offers 30W wired and up to 23W wireless fast-charging support. They boot Android 12 and provide support for the latest connectivity options.