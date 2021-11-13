OPPO Pad's key specifications surface; price tipped

Published on Nov 13, 2021, 09:44 pm

OPPO's first tablet could sport an LCD display

OPPO is reportedly working on a tablet, which is tentatively named the OPPO Pad. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has informed that the device will come with a 120Hz LCD panel and dual rear cameras. The tip-off further suggests that it will carry a price-tag of CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,300). Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

OPPO Pad will be the company's first-ever tablet and therefore should be an exciting launch for OPPO fans. The expected price puts it in the mid-range segment of tablets. Its arrival will push rival tech brands to introduce affordable tablets for day-to-day use with specifications like a high screen refresh rate, the latest operating system, and a decent battery.

Design and display

The tablet will provide a Full-HD+ resolution

The OPPO Pad will feature a rectangular screen with slim bezels up front and a dual camera unit on the rear. It is likely to give the fingerprint sensor a miss. The device shall bear an 11.0-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a pixel density of 253ppi. It may come in multiple color options.

Information

There will be a 13MP main camera

The rear camera arrangement on OPPO Pad is expected to include a 13MP primary shooter and an 8MP secondary sensor. On the front, there could be an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The tab may pack an 8,080mAh battery

The OPPO Pad will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and be equipped with an 8,080mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the tablet should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Pad: Pricing and availability

The latest leak reveals that OPPO Pad will be priced at CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,300). However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of its launch, which will happen in the coming months.