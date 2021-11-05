POCO M4 Pro 5G leaked in a yellow color variant

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 05, 2021, 12:08 pm

POCO M4 Pro 5G's image leaked

POCO is all set to announce its latest M-series smartphone, the M4 Pro 5G, globally on November 9. Prior to its launch event, tipster Sam has leaked the handset's render in a yellow color option, which can presumably be the brand's POCO Yellow shade. It will come with a large 50MP camera module with POCO branding and a punch-hole design. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the leaked render

Design and display

The phone will have a 90Hz LCD display

The POCO M4 Pro 5G will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a dual camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It may be offered in at least black and yellow color options.

Internals

It will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset

The POCO M4 Pro 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

It will sport a 16MP selfie camera

The POCO M4 Pro 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 16MP front-facing camera.

Information

POCO M4 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the POCO M4 Pro 5G will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on November 9. However, considering the expected specifications, it may cost around Rs. 15,000.