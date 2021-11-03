This is how POCO M4 Pro 5G will look like

POCO M4 Pro 5G's leaked renders reveal design features

POCO's M4 Pro 5G is slated to be launched on November 9 and thanks to a Vietnamese news portal, we now know how it will look like. As per the renders, the phone will come with a center-positioned punch-hole cut-out, rounded corners, and a large blacked-out camera unit. It is said to sport a 90Hz display and a Dimensity 810 chipset.

Design and display

It is expected to weigh 195 grams

The POCO M4 Pro 5G will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will have a Redmi Note 11 5G-like camera unit placed on a full-width black bump. The device will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will likely measure 163.5x75.7x8.7mm and weigh 195 grams.

There will be a 50MP main camera

The POCO M4 Pro 5G will offer a dual rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary lens, and an LED flash. Up front, a 16MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals

The phone will support 33W fast-charging

The POCO M4 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

POCO M4 Pro 5G: Pricing

POCO will announce the prices of POCO M4 Pro 5G at the time of its launch on November 9. However, considering the leaked specifications, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 15,000.