Redmi Note 11 might debut in India as Note 11T

India's Redmi Note 11T 5G will be a rebranded Note 11 5G

Redmi recently launched its Note 11 series of smartphones in China. The line-up includes the Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+ models. In the latest development, tipster Kacper Skrzypek has claimed that the vanilla Note 11 will arrive in India as Note 11T 5G. The same handset will be rebranded as POCO M4 Pro 5G for the global markets.

Design and display

The phone will have a 90Hz LCD display

Considering that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be a rebadged version of the Note 11 model, it will feature a punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel, an IP53-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, in China, the Note 11 starts at CNY 1,199 (around Rs. 14,000).