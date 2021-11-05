Flipkart introduces 15-day return offer for Samsung Fold3 and Flip3

Flipkart announces 'Love it or return it' offer for Samsung's latest foldables

Flipkart, in partnership with Samsung, has announced a new "Love it or return it" program for the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 smartphones in India. The program allows the buyers to use the smartphones and if dissatisfied with the experience, they can return them within 15 days for a full refund. The offer is applicable to buyers in select cities via the Flipkart app.

About the offer

Customers from these 10 cities are eligible for the offer

Flipkart's "Love it or return it" program enables buyers to experience Samsung's premium foldable smartphones and then return them within 15 days if they are dissatisfied with them. Upon return request initiation, the e-commerce giant does a thorough quality check of the phone's working condition. Only customers from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Vadodara, and Gurugram can avail of this offer.

Return process

How to return the smartphones?

In case you want to return the Fold3 or Flip3, first, go to the return request link provided by Flipkart, then enter the phone's IMEI number, login, and fill out the asked information. Next, Flipkart will send an email to download an app for checking the phone's working condition and logistics personnel will then come for physical verification and collection of the device.

Information

How much do they cost?

The Galaxy Z Fold3 starts at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 12GB/256GB base variant and goes up to Rs. 1,57,999 for the 12GB/512GB top-end model. The Galaxy Z Flip3 is priced at Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB/128GB version and Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant.

Design and display

The phones have a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED main display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 offers stylus support

The Fold3 and Flip3 sport a punch-hole design, IPX8-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Fold3 features an inward-folding design, a 120Hz, 7.6-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED main display and a 120Hz, 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED secondary screen. The Flip3 offers a clamshell-like design with a 120Hz, 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED main display and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover screen.

Cameras

The Fold3 boasts a 4MP under-display camera

The Fold3 has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main snapper, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies, it has a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display camera and a 10MP (f/2.4) lens on the cover screen. The Flip3 has a 12MP (f/1.8) primary lens and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. There is a 10MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Internals

They are backed by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Fold3 and Flip3 are powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The former houses a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, while the latter packs a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The duo runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity.