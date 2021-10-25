Pixel 6 v/s 6 Pro: Which one should you buy?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will not be launched in India

Google's flagship Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones are up for pre-orders in as many as nine countries right now. They come with a brand-new design, a custom Tensor processor, better cameras, and attractive prices. But how does the Pro model justify its special moniker as well as an upsell of $300 over the Pixel 6 which starts at just $599? Here's our comparison.

Design

The 6 Pro looks premium with slimmer bezels

Google Pixel 6's Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, and Stormy Black colors Google Pixel 6 Pro's Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black colors

Both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro feature a center-aligned punch-hole design and boast an IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, they have a black-colored horizontal camera bar that divides the panel in a dual-tone scheme. The vanilla model has a matte-finished aluminium frame and noticeable bezels, whereas the Pro variant has a shiny frame, slimmer bezels, and curved edges. Winner: Pixel 6 Pro.

Display

The Pro model also gets a superior screen

The Pixel 6 bears a 90Hz, 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 411ppi. The Pro version flaunts a superior 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 512ppi. Both the handsets offer Gorilla Glass Victus protection and Always-on Display support.

Rear cameras

A 50MP main camera is common to both the handsets

The Pixel 6 has a 50MP (f/1.85) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens along with a laser autofocus sensor. The main snapper supports up to 7x Super Res Zoom. The 6 Pro has a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 48MP (f/3.5) telephoto lens with 4x optical and up to 20x Super Res Zoom support. Winner: Pixel 6 Pro.

Information

The 6 Pro also packs a better front camera

The Pixel 6 has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper with an 84-degree FoV, whereas the 6 Pro has an 11.1MP (f/2.2) lens with a 94-degree FoV. The former can record 1080 videos at 30fps, while the latter can shoot up to 4K videos at 30fps.

Internals

Both the smartphones are backed by an in-house Tensor chipset

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are powered by Google's custom Tensor processor and run on Android 12 OS. The former is available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage options, whereas the latter is offered with 12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB of storage choices. For security, the duo has an in-display fingerprint sensor and Titan M2 co-processor. Winner: Pixel 6 Pro.

Battery

The Pixel 6 duo supports 30W wired fast charging

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro pack a 4,614mAh and 5,003mAh battery, respectively, with 30W wired fast-charging. They also support 21W and 23W wireless fast-charging, respectively. For connectivity, they provide Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 with dual antennas, NFC, Google Cast, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port. The 6 Pro also gets ultra-wideband chip (UWB) for spatial orientation and accurate ranging.

Pocket-pinch

How much do they cost?

The Google Pixel 6 is priced at $599 (around Rs. 44,900) for the 8GB/128GB model and $699 (roughly Rs. 52,500) for the 8GB/256GB version. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro costs $899 (around Rs. 67,450) for the 12GB/128GB variant, $999 (approximately Rs. 75,000) for the 12GB/256GB model, and $1,099 (roughly Rs. 82,460) for the 12GB/512GB configuration.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

Clearly, the Pixel 6 Pro is a better option with its superior display, extra telephoto lens, higher memory and storage, and bigger battery. In terms of hardware, it is worth the extra bucks. But if you are an average smartphone user, buy the Pixel 6. You still get a great camera system, a smooth screen, same processor, and all the new software features.