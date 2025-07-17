Jude Bellingham to miss start of season after undergoing surgery 

England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has successfully undergone surgery for a long-standing shoulder problem. The 22-year-old player is likely to miss the entire pre-season of his club and at least the first six weeks of the new campaign. This period will include England's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia in September.

Injury history Here's when Bellingham's shoulder issue started Bellingham has been dealing with this shoulder problem since 2023, when he dislocated it during a match against Rayo Vallecano. Real Madrid said the player will now enter a rehabilitation phase before resuming training. The Spanish club, now managed by Xabi Alonso, will start their La Liga season at home against Osasuna on August 19.

Player's statement Bellingham's frustration with the injury Despite wearing strapping on his shoulder, Bellingham expressed his frustration with the injury in June. He said he was "tired of playing with the sling." Real Madrid had planned his surgery for after the Club World Cup in the US, where they were defeated by Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals last week.