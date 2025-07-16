Smriti Mandhana completes 4,500 runs in Women's ODIs: Key stats

Star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana has completed 4,500 runs in Women's ODIs. The 28-year-old reached the landmark in the 1st WODI against England at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Mandhana, who opens for India, attained the feat with her 27th run in the match. Notably, Mandhana perished for 28. She is only behind the great Mithali Raj in terms of WODI runs for India.

Stats A look at her WODI stats As mentioned, Mandhana became only the second Indian woman with 4,500 runs in ODI cricket. She joined Mithali, who is the highest run-scorer in the format. The latter retired with 7,805 runs at 50.68. Meanwhile, Mandhana completed 4,500 WODI (4,501) runs in her 103rd appearance (103 innings). She averages 46.40 in the format, with 11 tons and 31 half-centuries to her name.

Information Over 40 fifty-plus scores Mandhana is one of only two Indian women with over 40 fifty-plus scores in ODI cricket. While Mithali leads the overall tally with 71 fifty-plus scores, Mandhana owns 42 such scores in the format.