Harmanpreet Kaur becomes India's leading run-scorer in WT20Is: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 26, 2022, 02:44 pm 2 min read

Harmanpreet Kaur has the seventh-most runs in WT20Is (Source: Twitter/@BCCIwomen)

Harmanpreet Kaur guided India Women to victory against Sri Lanka Women in the second match of the three-match T20I series in Dambulla. Her unbeaten 31 (32) helped the Women in Blue chase down 126 in the final over. In the process, Harmanpreet overtook legend Mithali Raj to become India's leading run-scorer in Women's T20 Internationals. Here, we decode the T20I stats of Harmanpreet.

Stats Harmanpreet leaves behind Mithali on the runs tally

Indian captain Harmanpreet attained a significant feat as India won the second WT20I. She surpassed Mithali to become India's highest run-scorer in WT20Is. The latter, who recently retired from international cricket, scored 2,364 T20I runs in her illustrious career. Harmanpreet now has 2,372 runs from 123 T20Is at an average of 26.65. The tally includes six half-centuries and one ton.

Runs Seventh-most runs in WT20Is

Harmanpreet is one of the three Indian women to have registered over 2,000 runs T20Is, the others being Mithali and Smriti Mandhana. Overall, Harmanpreet has the seventh-most runs in the shortest format after Suzie Bates (3,380), Stafanie Taylor (3,121), Meg Lanning (3,007), Deandra Dottin (2,681), Charlotte Edwards (2,605), and Sophie Devine (2,592). Harmanpreet could soon become the first-ever Indian woman with 3,000 T20I runs.

Information Harmanpreet broke the record after Mithali's retirement

Harmanpreet broke the record over two weeks after Mithali announced her international retirement. The latter finished as the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket (10,868). She remains the fastest Indian woman to 2,000 runs in T20Is (70 innings).

Feats Notable feats of Harmanpreet in T20Is

Harmanpreet is the only Indian woman to have slammed a century in T20I cricket (103 vs NZ in 2018). She holds the record for smashing the most T20I runs by an Indian woman in a calendar year. The Indian captain slammed 663 runs from 25 WT20Is at an average of 41.43 in 2018. She is only behind Bates on this list (670 in 2018).

Captaincy India's most successful WT20I captain

Harmanpreet is India's most successful captain in Women's T20Is. She has led India in 68 T20Is, winning 41 of them (win percentage: 63.07). Overall, Harmanpreet has led in fourth-most T20Is (68), after Charlotte Edwards (93), Lanning (83), and Merissa Ria Aguilleira (73). In 2020, India qualified for their first-ever Women's T20I World Cup final under the leadership of Harmanpreet.