Sports

Petra Kvitova wins 29th career title: Her notable feats

Petra Kvitova wins 29th career title: Her notable feats

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 26, 2022, 01:32 pm 2 min read

Petra Kvitova won the Eastbourne final 6-3, 6-2 (Source: Twitter/@Petra_Kvitova)

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova breezed past defending champion Jelena Ostapenko to win Eastbourne International. The former won 6-3, 6-2 to clinch her 29th WTA singles title. Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, now has a win-loss record of 5-1 in grass-court finals. However, it was her maiden title at Eastbourne and first overall since 2021 Doha. Here are the key stats.

Numbers A look at notable numbers

Kvitova, at 32, has become the fifth player aged over 30 to win a title this year. Simona Halep (Melbourne Summer Set 1), Angelique Kerber (Strasbourg), Tatjana Maria (Bogota), and Zhang Shuai (Lyon) are the others. Kvitova's five titles on grass are the second-most by a player since 2000. American legend Serena Williams won eight titles on this surface in this period.

Information First title at Eastbourne

As stated, Kvitova clinched her first title at Eastbourne. She won her fifth title on grass and the first on this surface since 2018 (defeated Magdalena Rybarikova to win in Birmingham). The former was the defending champion in Birmingham.

Feat Second-most WTA titles since 2009

Kvitova won her maiden WTA title in 2009. She overcame compatriot Iveta Benesova to win the Hobart International. Kvitova had reached her first-ever WTA final. The Czech has added 28 more titles until now, including two at Grand Slams (Wimbledon 2011 and 2014). Notably, Kvitova is the only woman to win more singles titles (29) than Serena (41) in the 13-year period.

Run Kvitova lost one set at Eastbourne International

Kvitova played her maiden final in the ongoing season. She now has a 15-13 win-loss record this season. Her quarter-final showings at Miami and Dubai are her previous-best results for the year. Kvitova lost just one set at Eastbourne International (defeated Katie Boulter 5-7, 6-0, 7-5). The former claimed straight-set wins against Donna Vekic, Harriet Dart, Beatriz Haddad Maia, and finally Ostapenko.

Stats A look at Kvitova's stats

Kvitova boasts a career win-loss record of 591-269. She is a two-time Wimbledon champion (2011 and 2014) and holds a 67-24 record in grass-court matches. Kvitova has won at least 30 matches each at Wimbledon, the French Open, and the US Open. She was the runner-up at the Australian Open in 2019. The 32-year-old has a win-loss record of 25-13 at this Slam.