ENG vs IND: Bumrah set to lead India at Edgbaston

Written by V Shashank Jun 26, 2022, 11:51 am 3 min read

Bumrah pocketed 18 scalps in the 2021 tour of England (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to lead the Indian cricket team in the fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston, starting July 1. He is expected to replace Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Rohit is currently under isolation at the team hotel. Bumrah could become the first pacer since Kapil Dev to captain India in Test cricket.

Context Why does this story matter?

It is a rare sighting in Indian cricket for a pacer to captain the side, let alone the Test line-up.

Bumrah will become the first pacer since Kapil Dev to have captained India in Test cricket.

Earlier this year, Bumrah was adjudged as India's vice-captain during the three-match ODIs against SA.

A lot rides on Bumrah, given's India could accomplish a historic feat.

Words Bumrah had shown interest to lead the side

Bumrah had shown interest to captain the national side in case an opportunity comes up. "If given an opportunity, it would be an honor to lead Team India. I don't think any player would say no. There's no bigger feeling than that," the Indian seamer had said in a press conference in South Africa earlier this year.

2021 How did Bumrah fare in the 2021 tour of England?

Bumrah had a stupendous run during the four matches played in the England series. Averaging a mere 20.83, the seamer had scalped 18 wickets with the best figures of 5/64. He was instrumental in India's historic win at Lord's, claiming figures worth 3/33. Bumrah denied England a 272-run chase. Overall, Bumrah has snared 123 Test wickets at 21.73. He has eight five-wicket hauls.

Vs England Rohit contributed to India's success in England (2021)

Rohit was a contributor to India's success in England in 2021. He has been India's batsman in the five-match series so far. His revamped defense had been the talk of the town. Rohit is India's leading run-scorer (368) with an average of over 50. He also slammed his eighth Test ton in the fourth Test at the Oval.

Information Rohit played the tour game against Leicestershire

Rohit took part in India's ongoing tour game against Leicestershire. He opened the batting in the first innings where he was dismissed by Roman Walker. However, the Indian captain did not bat on Day 3 of the match (second innings).

Information Who will replace Rohit?

India are already without their regular opener and vice-captain KL Rahul, who is out with a groin injury. Rohit's absence further makes life difficult for India's top order. Although the BCCI hasn't announced any replacements so far, Mayank Agarwal could be recalled to the side.

ENG vs IND India lead the series 2-1

India would likely miss the services of captain Rohit in the Edgbaston Test. He had earlier taken over reins from Virat Kohli, who helped India gain a 2-1 lead in the five-match series last year. The first Test at Trent Bridge ended in a draw before India claimed a 151-run win at Lord's. England bounced back at Headingley, while India won the Oval Test.