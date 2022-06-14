Sports

IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Pitch report, records, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Jun 14, 2022, 12:50 pm 2 min read

SA haven't lost a T20I series in India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India would be desperate to stamp authority in the third T20I against South Africa. The Proteas lead the five-match series 2-0. India are yet to click as a unit in order to avoid a series defeat. Meanwhile, the visitors would be beaming with confidence post the desirable performances of late. They eye yet another triumph on Indian soil. Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host this duel. The venue has hosted two T20Is and averages a first innings score of 104. Chasing sides have won on both occasions. Spinners have had a great deal of success, but pacers can be influential as well. Dew will aid the batters as the match progresses.

Performance India have a 1-1 win-loss record at this venue

India had won their maiden game at this venue in 2016. They folded Sri Lanka on 82. Later, Shikhar Dhawan (46*) guided the hosts to a nine-wicket triumph. However, India lost their second T20I outing which they played here in 2019. They managed 126/7 against Australia and eventually lost by three wickets. KL Rahul (50) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/16) were the top performers.

Stats Maxwell is the highest run-getter at this venue

As per ESPNcricinfo, Australia's Glenn Maxwell has stacked the most runs at this venue (56). Rahul (50) and Dhawan (46) follow suit. Meanwhile, Ashwin and Bumrah are the joint-highest wicket-takers. The duo has picked four wickets each. Nathan Coulter-Nile trails them, having affected three dismissals.

Records Here are the interesting records scripted here

On October 24, 2018, Virat Kohli became the fastest batter to score 10,000 runs in ODIs. He scored 157* off 129 deliveries versus West Indies. Kohli (205 innings) bettered Sachin Tendulkar's tally (259). Back in 2016, Visakhapatnam played host to all three international formats (ODIs, Tests, and T20Is). Notably, India won on each occasion, beating NZ, England, and SL, respectively.

Information A look at the telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 HD, and Star Sports 3. The viewers can also live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app (paid subscription). It will begin at 7 PM IST.