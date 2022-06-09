Sports

Holder unavailable as WI announce Test squad for Bangladesh series

West Indies have named a 12-man squad for the upcoming two-match series against Bangladesh at home, starting June 16. All-rounder Jason Holder has been rested for the red-ball duels. Shamarh Brooks and Veerasammy Permaul, who last participated in the series against England, failed to make the cut. Interestingly, WI have called three uncapped Test players for this series. Here's more.

Debuts Thomas, Motie, and Philip eyeing Test debuts

Wicket-keeper batter Devon Thomas will be raring to set foot into Test cricket. He has 5,092 runs in 100 FC matches, comprising seven hundreds. Spinner Gudakesh Motie has an experience of 34 FC matches under his belt. The slow left-arm orthodox has claimed 117 wickets at 21.15. Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Anderson Philip has 65 scalps from 17 FC matches.

Duo Chase, Warrican to appear in practice game

All-rounder Roston chase and spinner Jomel Warrican will be a part of the President's XI that will face Bangladesh in the practice match prior to the Tests. The duo wasn't picked for the England series as well. Chase has scored 2,009 runs across 43 Tests. He has clipped 79 wickets with best figures of 8/60. Meanwhile, Warrican has affected 41 dismissals in 13 Tests.

Stats Key performers for West Indies in ICC WTC 2021-23

Batting-wise, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has pummelled the bulk of runs for the Windies. He has slammed 602 runs in seven Tests while averaging 50.16. He has notched one hundred and four fifties. Jermaine Blackwood follows suit, having compiled 404 runs in seven Tests. Meanwhile, pacer Jayden Seales has pocketed 22 scalps across five Tests. Roach is second in line, having snared 19 wickets.

Information Roach could make the cut as the 13th man

Caribbean quick Kemar Roach suffered an injury while playing County Championship in England. As a result, he hasn't been included in the squad. However, if the veteran is deemed fit then he might join as the 13th player in the set-up.

Information West Indies Test squad versus Bangladesh

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, John Campbell, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Devon Thomas, Jayden Seales, Raymon Reifer, Anderson Philip, Gudakesh Motie. Reserves: Shermon Lewis, Tagernarine Chanderpaul.

Standings Bangladesh, West Indies' position in ICC World Test Championship standings

Bangladesh (PCT 16.67) lately suffered a 1-0 defeat in the two-match series against Sri Lanka. They languish at the bottom with one win, six defeats, and one draw across four series. Meanwhile, West Indies (35.71) had beaten England by 1-0 in the three-match duels held in March. They are seated sixth, having pocketed two wins, three losses, and two draws.