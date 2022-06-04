Sports

IND vs SA, T20Is: KL Rahul can achieve these milestones

Written by V Shashank Jun 04, 2022, 03:32 pm 2 min read

Rahul is yet to face South Africa in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

KL Rahul is one of the most prolific run-getters at present. Known as India's Mr.360, Rahul has all the shots in his armory. He is a treat to watch when in a rhythm. He will be next seen in action captaining Team India in the upcoming five-match T20Is versus South Africa, starting June 9. Here are the records he can attain in the series.

Runs Rahul eyes 2,000 runs in T20Is

Rahul (1,831) is 169 runs short of reaching the 2,000-run mark in T20Is. The stylish batter would become only the third Indian batter besides Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to reach the tally. Overall, he would be the 16th batter to do the honors. He could even surpass Kane Williamson (2,021) to become the 13th highest run-getter in this format.

Home Rahul could breach 1,000 runs in T20Is at home

Rahul has played 26 T20Is in India. He has compiled 844 runs in the same while averaging 36.69. He has belted those many runs while striking at 136.12. According to ESPNcricinfo, Rahul has nine fifties at home, second-most by an Indian batter, with Kohli having smashed 13. He is 156 runs short of clocking the 1,000-run mark in T20Is played at home.

Information Rahul can score 1,000 T20I runs while chasing

To date, Rahul has pummelled 869 runs in run chases. He averages 43.45 across 26 matches. He has two hundreds in a run-chase, joint-most alongside Australia's Glenn Maxwell. In this format, he could become the 14th batter to have notched 1,000 runs in a chase.

Wins Ninth-highest run-getter in T20I wins

A proven match-winner, Rahul has 1,483 runs in 37 T20I wins. As per ESPNcricinfo, he needs 117 runs to reach 1,600 runs in wins in this format. He would surpass the likes of Eoin Morgan (1,598) and Paul Stirling (1,565). Also, he eyes Aaron Finch's tally in this regard (1,627). He will be the ninth-highest run-getter in T20I wins if he leapfrogs Finch.

IND vs SA Rahul is yet to face South Africa in T20Is

Rahul is yet to face the Proteas in this format. The talented batter would be raring to lay commanding totals against Temba Bavuma & Co. India haven't won the last two series against SA at home. The hosts lost the 2015 series by 2-0. In 2019, SA managed to level the series 1-1. Rahul would be keen to guide India to a series win.