Indian Premier League 2022: RR's season in numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 30, 2022, 07:00 am 3 min read

Jos Buttler scored heavily for RR (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans handed Rajasthan Royals a one-sided defeat in the final to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 title. The Titans beast RR by seven wickets in Ahmedabad. RR posted 130/9 in 20 overs before GT (133/3) got the job done in style. RR impressed in IPL 2022 and had a balanced side on offer. Here we decode their season in numbers.

Group stage A look at RR's run in the group stage

RR started with consecutive wins, beating SRH and MI respectively. They suffered two defeats in three games thereafter, losing against RCB and GT, besides pocketing a win versus LSG in between. They won three successive games thereafter, downing KKR, MI and RCB. This was followed by successive defeats against MI and KKR. RR won three of their last four league games.

Playoffs RR lost Qualifier 1 before thumping RCB in Qualifier 2

RR were up against the Titans in Qualifier 1. Batting first, RR posted 188/6 in 20 overs, riding on Jos Buttler's 89. In response, GT (191/3) got the job done in 19.3 overs. David Miller scored 68* runs. RR got another chance and this time they beat RCB. RCB managed 157/8 in 20 overs. In reply, Buttler smashed an unbeaten 106 to rise tall.

Information RR finished second in the league standings

Having played 14 games, RR pocketed nine wins and five losses. They collected 18 points and finished behind table-toppers GT. They had a NRR of +0.298. Notably, their superior NRR helped them trump LSG for the second spot.

Batting Buttler and Samson produce crunch numbers

Buttler dominated the show for the Royals with the bat, having amassed 863 runs at 57.53. He hammered four centuries and four fifties, striking at 149.05. The Englishman managed to smash 83 fours and 45 sixes (highest). He won the prestigious Orange Cap. Apart from Buttler, skipper Sanju Samson scored 458 runs. He managed an average of 28.62.

Bowling The top performers with the ball

Yuzvendra Chahal was the highest-wicket taker in IPL 2022. He won the prestigious Purple Cap, claiming 27 wickets at 19.51. He also claimed a fifer this season. Pacer Prasidh Krishna claimed 19 scalps for RR. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was the third RR bowler with 15-plus wickets this season. The left-arm pacer grabbed 16 wickets at 30.75.

Performance RR's numbers in powerplay, middle, and death overs

As per ESPNcricinfo, RR compiled the highest number of runs in the powerplay in IPL 2022 (854). They struck at 131.45 and maintained a run rate of 8.37. Royals also finished as the highest scorers in middle overs (7-15). They surpassed RCB (1,331) in the final on Sunday (1,362). Royals also bossed the show in the death overs, piling up the most runs (727).

Performers RR's key performers in powerplay, middle, and death overs

As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler hammered the most runs in the PP overs this season (374). In the middle overs, Buttler dominated the show with 366 runs. In the death overs, Shimron Hetmyer struck 218 runs. Among bowlers, Obed McCoy took the most wickets at the death (8). Chahal claimed the most wickets in middle overs (20). In PP overs, Boult claimed 10 scalps.