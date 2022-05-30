Sports

IPL 2022: Presenting the list of award winners

Written by V Shashank May 30, 2022, 12:51 am 3 min read

Gujarat Titans looked ferocious throughout this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans trounced Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to be capped winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Sunday. It was an enthralling campaign from the newcomers for which they deserve every bit of appreciation. Meanwhile, the Royals played an aggressive brand of cricket throughout. However, they failed to get the better of Hardik Pandya's men. Here are the award winners.

Emerging Player Umran Malik named Emerging Player of the Season

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik grabbed the Emerging Player of the Season award. He demonstrated extraordinary competence in his second season of the tournament. The right-arm quick clipped 22 wickets in 14 matches. He averaged 20.18 while bowling a good deal of deliveries over 140 kmph. He clocked his best figures (5/25) against Gujarat Titans, while his colleagues recorded economies over 8.00.

MVP Jos Buttler named the MVP

Jos Buttler's rip-roaring exploits proved a chief contributor to RR bulldozing their way to the final. The opening batter racked up 863 runs in 17 matches to claim the Orange Cap. He averaged 57.53 and struck at a sensational rate of 149.05. He slapped four hundreds and as many fifties. He was also adjudged as the Most Valuable Player of the Season.

Do you know? Ninth overseas player to be named Player of the Tournament

Buttler has become the ninth overseas player to be adjudged as the Player of the Tournament (MVP) in the history of IPL. KKR's Andre Russell and Sunil Narine and former RR player Shane Watson have won the title on two occasions each.

Performance Hardik Pandya: Player of the Match

Pandya's heroics on the night of the final propelled GT to their maiden title in the tournament. The all-rounder chipped in with figures of 3/17 in the first innings. Later, he punched a crucial 30-ball 34 in a 131-run chase, which had turned tricky at one stage. His knock was studded with three fours and one six. He captured his fifth title in IPL.

Information Chahal bags Purple Cap in IPL 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal's spin prowess played a part in RR dominating the league stage and eventually pocketing a playoff berth. He troubled the batters throughout, snapping 27 wickets, most by a spinner in an edition of IPL. Not to forget, he averaged a stupendous 19.51.

Awards A look at the other awards

Super striker of the match: David Miller. Most valuable asset of the match: Hardik Pandya Fastest delivery of the match: Lockie Ferguson (157.3 kmph). Super striker of the season: Dinesh Karthik (SR 183.33). Sixes of the season: Jos Buttler (45). Gamechanger of the season: Jos Buttler. Fairplay award: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.