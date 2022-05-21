Sports

IPL 2022 playoffs: All you need to know

Written by Parth Dhall May 21, 2022, 11:25 pm 3 min read

Eden Gardens will host Qualifier 1 on May 24 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The league stage of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is at the fag end with one more match to go. Royal Challengers Bangalore are the final side to have qualified for the playoffs after Mumbai Indians knocked out Delhi Capitals. Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants are the other three qualifiers. Here is all you need to know about the playoffs.

Standings IPL 2022: A look at the standings

GT, one of the two newly-introduced franchises, finished the league stage as the top-ranked side (20 points). For the first time since the inaugural season, RR finished in the top two. They follow GT with 18 points. LSG (third), led by KL Rahul, also managed to seal the playoffs berth. RCB (fourth) have reached the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

Format The format of IPL playoffs

The top-four teams qualify for the playoffs. The winner of Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2) proceeds to the final. Meanwhile, the loser plays the winner of the Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4) in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 2 (Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1) marches into the final (Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2).

Schedule Here is the schedule

GT will take on RR in Qualifier 1, scheduled to take place on May 24 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Meanwhile, LSG and RCB will square off in the Eliminator a day later at the same venue. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 on May 27. The final will be held at the same venue on May 29.

MI Five-time champions MI once again missed the playoffs berth

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians endured a rough patch in IPL 2022. The most successful IPL franchise finished 10th after facing 11 defeats. MI failed to reach the playoffs for the second season in a row. They missed the berth by a whisker last season. In 2022, MI became the only side to lose their first eight matches in an IPL season.

CSK Defending champions CSK fared poorly

Like MI, defending champions Chennai Super Kings fared poorly in IPL 2022. CSK finished above MI on the standings even though the Yellow Army suffered the same number of defeats. CSK faced a captaincy conundrum this season, with Ravindra Jadeja replacing MS Dhoni as skipper. Jadeja then handed back the reins to Dhoni midway through the season. However, it was too late for CSK!

Information A rarity in the IPL!

It is the first time that neither MI nor CSK will feature in the playoffs of an IPL season. Although the two franchises did not take part in the playoffs of the 2016 season, CSK were suspended at that time (spot-fixing ban).