Sports

Decoding the numbers of Shimron Hetmyer in IPL 2022

Decoding the numbers of Shimron Hetmyer in IPL 2022

Written by V Shashank May 16, 2022, 04:41 pm 2 min read

Hetmyer has been in a sublime form in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer has rejoined Rajasthan Royals ahead of their final league match against Chennai Super Kings in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He is currently undergoing quarantine as per the IPL protocols. Hetmyer had left for Guyana to attend the birth of his child. The southpaw last played against PBKS. Here are his stats in IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 A look at Hetmyer's numbers in IPL 2022

Hetmyer has hoarded 291 runs in 11 innings. He has averaged 72.75 (SR 166.28). His scores in the first five matches read: 32(13), 35(14), 42*(31), 59*(36), and 29(17). His exploits in the last six matches read: 26*(13), 1*(1), 3(7), 6 (14), 27*(13), and 31*(16). Hetmyer is the fourth-highest run-getter for RR. Jos Buttler (627), Sanju Samson (359), and Devdutt Padikkal (334) rank above him.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hetmyer was bought by RR at a price of Rs. 8.5 crore in the IPL 2022 auction.

He has enjoyed a fruitful run so far.

In fact, he is one of the linchpins of the inaugural winners.

His ability to go bonkers in the death overs deserves special attention.

Hetmyer will have a major say if RR end up as the winners this season.

Death overs Hetmyer averages 105.00 in death overs in IPL 2022

Hetmyer has battered the most runs in death overs this season. The Caribbean hard-hitter has slogged 210 runs off 98 deliveries (two dismissals). Dinesh Karthik (RCB) and Rahul Tewatia (GT) follow suit with 204 and 156 runs, respectively. Hetmyer averages a mind-boggling 105.00 and has struck at an enthralling rate of 214.28. On the boundary front, he has clobbered 12 fours and 19 sixes.

IPL How has Hetmyer fared in IPL over the seasons?

Hetmyer's game has been on the rise with each passing edition in the cash-rich tournament. Playing for RCB in 2019, Hetmyer had amassed 90 runs in five innings. He then played for Delhi Capitals (2020-21). In 2020, he aggregated 185 runs while averaging 23.13 (SR 148.00). He slammed 242 runs in 2021 at 34.57 (SR 168.06). Hetmyer seems to have settled well this season.

West Indies Hetmyer was considered for tours of Netherlands and Pakistan

West Indies would be touring Netherlands and Pakistan next month. Hetmyer's belligerent form got the West Indies Chief Selector Desmond Baynes thinking about his selection for the series. However, the 25-year-old had informed the selectors that he would be unavailable, owing to the birth of his child. Earlier, he had missed the series against Ireland and England due to fitness issues.