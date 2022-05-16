Sports

IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC: Mayank Agarwal elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall May 16, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

Both PBKS and DC have claimed six wins each

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are squaring off in the 64th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Both PBKS and DC have claimed six wins each. It is a must-win game for both sides, given their playoff hopes are still alive. The news from Mumbai is that PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams Here are the two teams

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed. Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host this duel. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Chasing sides have won three of the last five matches. The wicket has averaged a first innings total of 166 in this duration. Pacers can be backed to dole out decent performances.

Rabada Rabada set to overtake Lasith Malinga

PBKS pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada is on the brink of breaking the long-standing record of Lasith Malinga in the IPL. The former could overtake Malinga to become the fastest to take 100 IPL wickets. Rabada presently has 97 wickets from 61 matches at an incredible average of 19.63. As per Cricbuzz, Malinga reached the 100-wicket mark in the tournament in his 70th match.

Information PBKS vs DC: Head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other 29 times in the IPL. Punjab Kings have won on 15 occasions, while DC have stamped a win on 14 instances. DC (119/1) beat PBKS (115) by nine wickets in the earlier match-up this season.