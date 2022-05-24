Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Sri Lanka start well against Bangladesh

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 24, 2022, 06:16 pm 2 min read

Sri Lanka are 143/2 against Bangladesh (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is nicely poised at stumps on Day 2. Resuming the day on 277/5, Bangladesh were folded for 365 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim went on to remain unbeaten on 175*. Kasun Rajitha and Asith Fernando were terrific, finishing the job for Lanka. With the bat, Sri Lanka are 143/2, with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne leading the way.

Day 2 How did Day 2 pan out?

Bangladesh lost two early wickets and were 296/7. Thereafter, Mushfiqur and Taijul Islam shared a 49-run stand. Mushfiqur's unbeaten knock helped Bangladesh end up with a decent score. For SL, Rajitha finished with figures worth 5/64. Fernando ended with 4/93. The Lankan openers added 95 for the first wicket. Oshada Fernando (57) and Kusal Mendis (11) lost their wickets. Karunaratne is unbeaten on 70*.

Knock Mushfiqur offers substance

Mushfiqur continued from where he left off on Day 1. He is enjoying rich form. After a century in the first Test, the veteran batter responded with 175*. He had come to the crease when the score read 24/4 and from 24/5, he stitched a defiant stand alongside Das. After Das departed quickly today, Mushfiqur took the mantle and got the runs.

Bowling Good bowling on display by Rajitha and Fernando

Rajitha set things in motion once again and was rewarded by getting Litton early on in the morning. A length ball outside off saw him get Litton chase at it, offering a catch in the process. Three balls later, he got Mosaddek Hossain with the second new ball. After a crucial stand, Fernando took two scalps, bowling bouncers to the tail-enders.

Information 1,300 runs for Rahim versus Lanka

Mushfiqur registered his ninth Test century on Monday and a third versus Sri Lanka. He is now the second batter after Kumar Sangakkara in Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka Test matches to amass 1,300-plus runs (1,323). He now has five 150-plus scores.

Lanka Lanka start well after Bangladesh's 365/10

Sri Lanka started on a note of promise and character. Karunaratne (70*) hit seven fours and enjoyed a strike rate of 55.12. Oshada hit eight fours and a six in his 91-ball 57. After his dismissal, Bangladesh also got the wicket of Mendis. Shakib Al Hasan got him trapped LBW. Bangladesh need early wickets on Day 3 now. For Lanka, Karunaratne holds the key.