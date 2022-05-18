Sports

Anderson, Broad return as England announce Test squad versus NZ

A 13-member England cricket team squad has been announced for the first two Tests against New Zealand. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. England host New Zealand in a three-match Test series, starting June 2. Notably, veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have returned to the side. Here are the details.

The veteran pace duo of Anderson and Broad have returned to the side after having been left out in the side's previous assignment versus West Indies. Anderson has claimed 640 Test scalps at 26.58. Meanwhile, Broad is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. He has picked 537 wickets at 27.80. Both players will be keen to showcase their attributes versus the Kiwis.

England have included two uncapped players in the form of Matthew Potts and Harry Brook. Durham pacer Potts is the leading wicket-taker in County Championship Division Two with 35 wickets in six matches, averaging 18.57. The 23-year-old Brook is currently leading County cricket Division One's run-scorers chart with 758 runs at an average of 151.60. He has smashed three centuries and four half-centuries.

Last month, England all-rounder Ben Stokes was named as the Test captain of the side. He succeeded Joe Root, who stepped down as the skipper of the side. Root had decided to leave captaincy following his side's defeat in the Test series against West Indies. Former New Zealand captain, Brendon McCullum, was recently appointed England's Test team coach. He was handed a four-year deal.

England have played a total of three-Test series so far in the ongoing WTC 2021-23 cycle. They were trailing 2-1 against India with the final Test scheduled this year. England were battered by the Aussies 4-0 and they lost to WI next. Out of 12 Tests, they have won one, lost seven, and drawn four. They have a PCT of 12.50.

England Test Squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root.