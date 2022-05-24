Sports

2022 French Open: Daniil Medvedev breezes past Facundo Bagnis

Written by Parth Dhall May 24, 2022, 04:47 pm 1 min read

Medvedev won 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in an hour and 38 minutes (Source: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

World number two Daniil Medvedev breezed past Argentina's Facundo Bagnis in the opening round of the 2022 French Open. The Russian won 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in an hour and 38 minutes. Medvedev returned to the ATP Tour following a two-month break, having recovered from his hernia surgery. He will face either Laslo Djere or Ricardas Berankis in the next round.

Stats Here are the stats of the match

Medvedev won a total of 91 points and 35 winners in the match. He smashed as many as five aces, while Bagnis did not register any. The former won 57% (42/74) of the receiving points and 62% (8/13) of break points. Medvedev claimed 68% (15/22) of net points. He recorded a total of seven double faults. Bagnis recorded 29 unforced errors.

