2022 French Open: Daniil Medvedev breezes past Facundo Bagnis
World number two Daniil Medvedev breezed past Argentina's Facundo Bagnis in the opening round of the 2022 French Open. The Russian won 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in an hour and 38 minutes. Medvedev returned to the ATP Tour following a two-month break, having recovered from his hernia surgery. He will face either Laslo Djere or Ricardas Berankis in the next round.
Medvedev won a total of 91 points and 35 winners in the match. He smashed as many as five aces, while Bagnis did not register any. The former won 57% (42/74) of the receiving points and 62% (8/13) of break points. Medvedev claimed 68% (15/22) of net points. He recorded a total of seven double faults. Bagnis recorded 29 unforced errors.
Just getting started 👊@DaniilMedwed advances to the second round with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Bagnis. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/N0OLVB2TRt— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 24, 2022