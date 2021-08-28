Decoding the stats of Daniil Medvedev in 2021

Aug 28, 2021

World number two Daniil Medvedev is set to face Richard Gasquet in the opening round at the 2021 US Open. Medvedev recently lost the semi-finals at Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati to Andrey Rublev. Notwithstanding, he has been in terrific form in the ongoing season, having won a total of three titles. Here are his numbers in 2021.

Form

Medvedev is 40-10 in the season

Medvedev has a win-loss record of 40-10 in the ongoing season. Before the Cincinnati Open, he won his first ATP Masters 1000 title of the year in Toronto. This was the fourth Master 1000 title of his career. Prior to that, Medvedev defeated Sam Querrey to win in Mallorca. The former also won in Marseille after beating Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the final.

Australian Open

Second Grand Slam final

At the start of this year, Medvedev reached his second Grand Slam final at the Australian Open. He defeated Rublev (quarter-final) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (semi-final) en route to the championship clash. Medvedev faced world number one Novak Djokovic in the grand finale. The Serbian defeated him 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. Medvedev had qualified for his first major final in 2019 (US Open).

Masters

Four ATP Masters 1000 titles

Earlier this year, Medvedev captured his fourth ATP Masters 1000 crown in Toronto. He overcame Alexander Bublik, James Duckworth, Hubert Hurkacz, John Isner, and Reilly Opelka in the tournament. With this, Medvedev became one of the two active players outside the 'Big Four' with four Masters 1000 titles. Alexander Zverev is the other player besides Medvedev to do so.

French Open

Maiden win at French Open

Medvedev attained another significant feat at the French Open this year. He qualified for his first quarter-final at Roland Garros with straight-set victory over Cristian Garin (6-2, 6-1, 7-5). He lost just one set en route to the quarter-finals in Paris. Interestingly, he claimed his maiden French Open match-win this year. Medvedev had a win-loss record of 0-4 ahead of the first round.

Information

Medvedev set to play the US Open

Medvedev fancies playing on the hard court. He has claimed 13 wins each at US Open and Australian Open. He was also impressive in Cincinnati before losing the semis. The Russian now has an opportunity to clinch his maiden Grand Slam title.