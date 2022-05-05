Sports

Madrid Open: Nadal downs Kecmanovic; Tsitsipas batters Pouille

May 05, 2022

Nadal enjoys a 21-1 win record this season (Source: Twitter/@MutuaMadridOpen)

Number three seed, Rafael Nadal, battered Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets in the round of 32 at the 2022 Madrid Open. Nadal beat the Serbian 6-1, 7-6(4) on Wednesday to advance into the third round. Number four seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Lucas Pouille 6-3, 6-4 to progress further. He will face Grigor Dimitrov in the round of 16. Here's more.

Performance A look at Nadal's numbers against Kecmanovic

Nadal hit three aces, winning 72 points, and sealing a tie-break. He has now extended his lead over Kecmanovic by 2-0 in ATP head-to-head series.. Nadal now enjoys a 21-1 win-loss record in 2022. The five-time Madrid Open winner will next face qualifier David Goffin. The latter beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets.

Statement Every comeback is different: Nadal

Nadal talked about his comeback and even lauded Kecmanovic's efforts. "Every comeback is different. We had to put all circumstances together to analyse every single comeback, and today has been a very important match for me, playing at home on clay against a player that has been playing well for the past couple of months," said Nadal in the post-match conference.

Tsitsipas Tsitsipas breezes past Pouille

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat wildcard Lucas Pouille in the round of 32. Notably, he has become the first man to claim 25 ATP Tour match wins in 2022. He has an 8-1 win record on clay this season (31-6 since 2021). Tsitsipas will be up against Grigor Dimitrov in the round of 16. Earlier, Dimitrov beat number 13 seed Diego Schwartzmann 6-0, 6-3.

Men's singles Key results in men's singles

Cameron Norrie overcame John Isner 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4. Carlos Alcaraz thumped Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 7-5. Andrey Rublev beat Jack Draper 2-6, 6-4, 7-5. Hubert Hurkacz beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5). Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-0. Lorenzo Musetti downed Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-3. Alexander Zverev beat Marin Cilic 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Dusan Lajovic overcame Casper Ruud 7-6(7), 2-6, 6-4.

Sinner Sinner achieves 100th tour-level win

Jannik Sinner beat Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-1 to capture his 100th tour-level win. He enjoys a 4-0 win record against Minaur in ATP match-ups. Sinner pocketed his maiden tour-level win at the Hungarian Open (April 2019). Since then, Sinner has claimed the 2019 Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals, and five ATP tour titles. He even breached the Top 10 (ATP Rankings).