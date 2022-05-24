Sports

2022 Women's T20 Challenge, Velocity beat Supernovas: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall May 24, 2022, 06:46 pm 1 min read

Velocity have beaten Supernovas in match number two of the 2022 Women's T20 Challenge at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. They chased down 151, with Laura Wolvaardt and Deepti Sharma getting them home. Earlier, Shafali Verma gave Velocity a blazing start, racing to her half-century. For Supernovas, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur shone with the bat (71 off 51 balls). Here are the records.

Match How did the match pan out?

Supernovas had a terrible start after Velocity elected to field. They were reduced to 18/3 before a partnership between Taniya Bhatia and Harmanpreet steadied their ship. The duo took Supernovas to the 100-run mark in the 14th over. Sune Luus scored a useful 20, guiding Supernovas to 150/5. Shafali, Wolvaardt, and Deepti starred in the run-chase for Velocity.

Information Harmanpreet completes 100 runs this season

Harmanpreet has become the first batter to register 100 runs in the 2022 Women's T20 Challenge. She now has 108 runs in two matches at an average of 54.00. The Indian batter has struck at a remarkable 135.00 so far.