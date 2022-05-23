Sports

2022 Women's T20 Challenge, Supernovas beat Trailblazers: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall May 23, 2022, 10:57 pm 2 min read

Supernovas defended 163 against Trailblazers (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

Supernovas beat defending champions Trailblazers in the opening match of the 2022 Women's T20 Challenge at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side successfully defended 163, the highest-ever total of the tournament. Harmanpreet led from the front, having scored a 29-ball 37 in the first innings. Meanwhile, medium-pacer Pooja Vastrakar was brilliant with the ball (four wickets). Here are the records.

Match How did the match pan out?

Supernovas were off to a phenomenal start after electing to bat. They brought up their 50 within five overs. The likes of Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, and Harmanpreet accelerated as Supernovas touched the 100-run mark in 11 just overs. Trailblazers bounced back thereafter, bowling out Supernovas for 163. Although Smriti Mandhana and Hayley Matthews started well in the run-chase, Trailblazers were restricted to 114/9.

Information Highest total in Women's T20 Challenge

As per ANI, Supernovas registered the highest-ever total in the history of the Women's T20 Challenge (163). Supernovas scored 58/1 in six overs, the best Powerplay score (Overs 0-6) in the tournament's history.

Bowling Pooja Vastrakar took four wickets

Pooja Vastrakar delivered one of the best spells of the Women's T20 Challenge. She took four wickets in four overs, conceding just 12 runs. The youngster bowled as many as 15 dot balls. Meanwhile, leg-spinner Alana King and off-spinner Sophie Ecclestone chipped in with two wickets each. The latter bowled the most number of dot balls in the match (16).