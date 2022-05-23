Sports

French Open: Nadal claims his 106th win; Krejcikova crashes out

Written by Parth Dhall May 23, 2022

Rafael Nadal beat Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 (Source: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal overcame Australia's Jordan Thompson in the first round of the 2022 French Open on Monday. The Spaniard claimed a straight-set win over Thompson (6-2, 6-2, 6-2). Nadal won his 106th match at Roland Garros, now the most by a man at a Grand Slam. Among women, defending champion Barbora Krejcikova was knocked out by Diane Parry in the first round.

Stats Here are the stats of the match

Nadal won a total of 90 points and 27 winners in the match. He smashed a solitary ace, while Thompson registered five. The Spaniard won 54% (43/80) of the receiving points and 64% (7/11) of break points. Nadal claimed 75% (12/16) of net points. The match saw only one double-fault (by Thompson). The Australian recorded 29 unforced errors.

Do you know? A historic win for Nadal!

Before this match, Nadal was tied with Roger Federer in terms of match-wins at a major. Nadal had won 105 matches at the French Open, while Federer owns most match-wins at Wimbledon (105). With a win over Thompson, Nadal has broken a tie with Federer.

Twitter Post Most match-wins at a Grand Slam

Title Nadal eyes his 22nd major title, 14th French Open honor

Nadal entered the 2022 French Open with 13 titles, the most at a single Grand Slam and on a single surface (clay) He missed out on a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title last year, having lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. The Spaniard could go the extra mile this time. He is set to secure a record-extending 22nd major title.

Krejcikova Diane Parry stuns defending champion Krejcikova

Elsewhere, French teen Diane Parry knocked defending champion Barbora Krejcikova out of the 2022 Roland Garros. The former staged a terrific comeback, beating Krejcikova 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. It was Parry's first win against a Top 10 player. As per the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), Krejcikova has become the third Top 10 seed to lose in the first two days of the French Open.