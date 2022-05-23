Sports

Dhaka Test: Unbeaten hundreds from Mushfiqur, Litton highlight Day 1

May 23, 2022

Bangladesh added 277/5 on Day 1 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Day 1 of the Dhaka Test witnessed an ugly start from Bangladesh, who were reduced to 24/5 in 6.5 overs against Sri Lanka. What followed thereafter is arguably one of the grittiest batting displays from a Bangladeshi duo in Tests. Mushfiqur Rahim (115*) and Litton Das (135*) added over 250 runs among themselves. The duo powered the hosts to 277/5 at stumps. Here's more.

Bowlers Rajitha, Asitha punch early inroads

The pace duo of Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando terrorized the Bangladeshi batters in the first few overs. The duo clipped five wickets in total without breaking a sweat. Rajitha bagged the best figures for the visitors, scalping 3/43 in 19 overs that comprised five maidens. Asitha garnered figures worth 2/80. However, spinners Praveen Jayawickrama (0/81) and Ramesh Mendis (0/41) remained ineffective.

Mushfiqur Mushfiqur records his ninth Test ton

Mushfiqur, who clocked a gutsy 105 in the last Test, mustered all his experience to clobber 115* in Dhaka. He punished the loose deliveries throughout. Later, he struck a single to backward point to register his ninth Test hundred. It is his third ton in whites against SL. He has slammed 13 fours so far. He now has 5,152 runs in Tests at 37.60.

Litton Litton slams his third Test hundred

Litton, who bashed 88 in Chattogram, dispatched runs at a fairly high rate than Mushfiqur. He pulled a shorter one to backward square to register his third hundred in Tests. It was his maiden Test ton against the Lankans (average 46.90). So far, he has pummelled 16 fours and one six in his knock of 135*. He now has 1,953 Test runs at 36.84.

Collapse Bangladesh suffer an inexplicable collapse

Mahmudul Hasan Joy (0) was clean bowled on a jaffa from Rajitha in the very second delivery of the game. In the next over, Tamim Iqbal (0) edged one to Jayawickrama at backward point. Mominul Haque threw his wicket on a good length outside off. Rajitha then dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan in back-to-back deliveries courtesy of fine seam movement.

Partnership Mushfiqur, Litton keep Sri Lankan bowlers at bay

Mushfiqur and Litton came to the rescue after what was a chaotic first hour in Dhaka. The duo added 87 runs in the second session. They eventually compiled an unbeaten 253-run stand for the sixth wicket. It is the fifth-highest partnership by runs for Bangladesh in Tests. Notably, it is the highest partnership by a Bangladeshi duo for the sixth wicket.