La Liga 2021-22: Barcelona's season in numbers

Written by V Shashank May 23, 2022, 06:57 pm 2 min read

Barcelona suffered a 0-2 defeat to Villarreal CF in their final league match of La Liga 2021/22 in Gameweek 38. While Barca controlled the game with tight possession, they failed to pull one back during the course of the game. Villareal clinched an emphatic win to finish seventh in the standings. We decode the key numbers from Barcelona's concluded campaign.

Match Unai Emery's Villareal overpowered Barca 2-0

Villareal's full-back Alfonso Pedraza gave a 1-0 lead to the visitors before half-time. Sometime later, mid-fielder Moi Gomez then upped the tally through a close-range finish that went past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. As per Squawka, it was Unai Emery's maiden win as a manager at Camp Nou. Interestingly, Villareal had only three shots on target and a 30% possession throughout the game.

Barcelona had abysmal performances in their first 13 matches in La Liga.

They could muster only four wins while they suffered five losses and four draws in total (under Ronald Koeman and interim manager Serji Barjuan).

With Xavi's arrival in November, Barca rose from strength to strength with each passing duel.

They would be high on confidence heading into the next season.

Standings Barcelona finish with 73 points

FC Barcelona clocked 21 wins, 10 draws, and seven losses in La Liga 2021/22. They finished second in the points table with 73 points while title winners Real Madrid pocketed 86 points under their belt. Atletico Madrid (71), Sevilla (70), and Real Betis (65) follow suit. Barcelona forced 68 goals, the second-most in La Liga this season. Meanwhile, they conceded 38 goals.

Record Barcelona scripts an unwanted record

As per Opta, Barcelona have suffered four defeats in 18 games in LaLiga 2021/22 (12 wins, two draws). This is their most number of defeats at home in the competition in a single season since 2002/03 (four losses). The previous campaign in which they lost more home games was in 1986-87 (seven).

Information Depay, Aubameyang among the top scorers for Barcelona in 2021/22

Memphis Depay slotted most goals for the LaLiga giants in 2021/22. The forward netted 12 goals and two assists. Overall, he scored 13 goals for Blaugrana across competitions. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's arrival proved fruitful for Barcelona. Since arriving in late January, the center-forward slammed 11 goals.

Information Dembele, Alba excel on the playmaking front

Winger Ousmane Dembele racked up 13 assists in 21 appearances, which is the most by any player in LaLiga 2021/22. Jordi Alba deserves every bit of praise for his playmaking, given the Barcelona left-back hoarded 10 assists, joint-third-most alongside Vinicius Junior.