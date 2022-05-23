Sports

AC Milan win 2021/22 Serie A title: Key numbers

AC Milan win 2021/22 Serie A title: Key numbers

Written by V Shashank May 23, 2022, 04:54 pm 3 min read

Milan captured the Serie A title after a wait of 11 years (Source: Twitter/@acmilan)

AC Milan beat Sassuolo 3-0 on gameweek 38 to end their 11-year long wait for the Scudetto in Serie A. Olivier Giroud scored a brace, while mid-fielder Frank Kessie netted one in the 36th-minute mark to up the Devils 3-0 before half-time. Meanwhile, Sassuolo struggled in pulling one back in spite of controlling the ball for a major part of the game. Here's more.

Match Milan thrash Sassuolo 3-0

Giroud upped Rossoneri 1-0 at the 17th-minute mark, slotting one past Sassuolo's goalkeeper Andrea Consigli. Sassuolo's Gian Ferrari lost possession in the penalty box only for Rafael Leao to pass one to Giroud, who finished the sequence for Milan. Kessie then netted hard in the 36th minute in his final game for Milan. Notably, Milan had 12 shots on target in the match.

Context Why does this story matter?

Milan's resurgence needs all the praise.

From being out of the top four between 2013-19 to finishing second last season, and now being crowned winners.

But, it wasn't an easy run for Stefano Pioli's men as they faced a neck-to-neck battle with Inter for the prized title.

Milan are now tied with Inter for the joint-second-most league titles in Serie A (19).

Records Notable team records scripted by AC Milan

As per Opta, Milan are the youngest side to win the Scudetto in Serie A in three points for a win era. The average age of players in the 2021/22 campaign was 26y 97d. They won a trophy for the first time after a wait of 1,976 days since the Italian Super Cup against Juventus on December 23, 2016, in Doha.

Standings Milan finish with 86 points

Milan claimed 26 matches, eight draws, and four losses. They scored 69 goals, fourth-most after Inter (84), Lazio (77), and Napoli (74). They conceded 31 goals, the joint-fewest alongside third-placed Napoli. Milan pocketed a total of 86 points. Inter rounded up at the second spot with 84 points, followed by Napoli (79), Juventus (70), and Lazio (64).

Information Arnautovic, Leao shine for AC Milan

Forward Marko Arnautovic finished with the most goals for AC Milan in the concluded Serie A season. He slotted 14 goals and forced one assist in 33 appearances. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Rafael Leao was instrumental in 19 goal contributions (11 goals and eight assists).

Ibrahimovic Ibrahimovic stacks third title with AC Milan

Ibrahimovic returned to the Serie A Giants in 2020. The 40-year-old center-forward made 23 appearances in Serie A 21/22 (eight goals, three assists). He had also won the Scudetto in 2010/11. Earlier, he had won the Supercoppa Italiana in 2011. Notably, it was his eighth title in Seria A, having won five of those with Inter (2006-09).

Giroud Giroud fared well in Serie A debut season

Giroud slotted 11 goals in 29 appearances for the Devils in Serie A 21/22. He was involved in four assists. Overall, the center-forward netted 14 goals in 38 appearances across competitions in 2021/22. As per Opta, the former Arsenal player has become the oldest player to reach double figures in his Serie A debut season (35y, 234 d).