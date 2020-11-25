Last updated on Nov 25, 2020, 01:48 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Veteran AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has lashed out at EA Sports, claiming they are using his name and face in the FIFA video game series without his permission.
Ibrahimovic used his Twitter account to attack EA Sports.
According to the 39-year-old, the producers are profiting from his image in the new FIFA 21 video game.
He said that it's time to investigate.
An angry Zlatan said he didn't give EA Sports permission.
"Who gave FIFA EA Sport permission to use my name and face? @FIFPro? I'm not aware to be a member of Fifpro and if I am I was put there without any real knowledge through some weird manouver. And for sure I never allowed @FIFAcom or Fifpro to make money using me," he tweeted.
Zlatan also added that EA Sports is making profit on his name and face without his permission. "Somebody is making profit on my name and face without any agreement all these years. Time to investigate," he added.
Who gave FIFA EA Sport permission to use my name and face? @FIFPro? I’m not aware to be a member of Fifpro and if I am I was put there without any real knowledge through some weird manouver.— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 23, 2020
And for sure I never allowed @FIFAcom or Fifpro to make money using me
Though Ibrahimovic claims not to be a member of the global players union, FIFpro, he was included in the FIFpro World XI in 2013.
He was also present to collect his award at the FIFA Ballon d'Or ceremony in Zurich.
Meanwhile, Gareth Bale, who asked what is FIFpro, has also been named in one of the FIFpro World XI reserve teams on multiple occasions.
In September, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku lashed out at EA Sports after the release of FIFA 21's top 100 players.
The Belgian international scored a whopping 34 goals in his debut season at the San Siro, but started FIFA 21 with the same 85 rating.
He said that EA Sports intentionally 'mess' with player ratings to get more people talking about their product.
Let’s be honest fifa just mess with the ratings so we players start complaining about the game and give them more publicity... i ain’t with this sh*t. I know what i do 🤷🏿♂️— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) September 11, 2020
