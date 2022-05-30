Sports

2022 French Open: Nadal survives Aliassime test; win for Zverev

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 30, 2022, 12:09 am 2 min read

Nadal was tested by Aliassime in the fourth round (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

21-time men's singles Grand Slam winner, Rafael Nadal, overcame Felix Auger Aliassime in the fourth round of the 2022 French Open on Sunday. Nadal was pushed by Aliassime as the Spaniard had to take the hard route to clinch a win in five sets. He won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Record A 302-41 win-loss record at Slams for Nadal

Nadal has a 109-3 win-loss record at Roland Garros. He has also extended his tally at Grand Slams to 302-41. Nadal has an 11-0 record at Slams this year after having won the 2022 Australian Open. This is the sixth successive season in which Nadal has reached the quarters. He was ousted in the third round in 2016.

2022 Nadal has a 29-2 win-loss record this year

Nadal has extended his win-loss record this year to 29-2. He started the year by winning a trophy in Melbourne before sealing a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam crown. He won the Mexican Open and Indian Wells next. He lost in the quarters at the Madrid Open before a second-round exit in Rome. He is vying for his fifth title this year.

Title Nadal eyes his 22nd major title

Nadal had entered the 2022 French Open with 13 titles, the most at a single Grand Slam and on a single surface (clay). He missed out on a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title last year, having lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. The Spaniard could go the extra mile this time. He is set to secure a record-extending 22nd major title.

Zverev Notable numbers for Zverev

As per ATP, Zverev struck 34 winners to just 13 from his opponent. However, Zverev made 63 unforced errors. Zverev now boasts a 16-4 record on clay in 2021. Zverev now has a 22-6 win-loss record at Roland Garros. He has reached the quarters here for the fourth time. He also has a 70-26 win-loss record at Grand Slam events.

Information Nadal extends his tally against Aliassime

Nadal now has a 2-0 win-loss record against Aliassime in the ATP H2H series. Their previous meeting was at the 2019 Madrid Open. Nadal won that contest 6-3, 6-3.