IPL 2022: Decoding the key stats of the tournament

Written by V Shashank May 29, 2022, 11:56 pm 4 min read

Buttler claimed the MVP title in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans battered Rajasthan Royals to be crowned winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. They had played like a champion side throughout the league stage. They extended their form into the knockouts as well, thumping the inaugural winners across departments. The Royals had the competence but failed to fire under crunch moments. Here are the key stats from the tournament.

Runs Buttler pummelled the most runs in IPL 2022

RR's Jos Buttler accumulated the most runs this season (863). The opening batter struck four hundreds and four fifties. He averaged a monstrous 57.53 (SR 149.05). Meanwhile, LSG's KL Rahul is second in line. The talented batter clobbered 616 runs at 51.33. In the process, he slammed two tons and four fifties. Quinton de Kock follows suit, having scored 508 runs at 36.28.

Wickets Chahal dazzled on the wicket-taking front

Yuzvendra Chahal finished with the most wickets in the tournament. He clipped 27 scalps at 19.51 and maintained an economy rate of 7.75. Meanwhile, RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga finished second on the list. He affected 26 dismissals at 16.53. Notably, he bowled at an economy rate of 7.54. PBKS pacer Kagiso Rabada (23) and SRH's Umran Malik (22) notched crunch numbers as well.

Bowlers Notable stats with the ball

As per ESPNCricinfo, KKR's mystery spinner Sunil Narine had the best economy this season among players to have bowled a minimum of 10 overs (5.57). RCB's Mohammed Siraj conceded the most sixes (31). RR pacer Prasidh Krishna conceded the most runs in the tourney (545). However, he topped the chart among bowlers with the most dot-balls this season (200).

Batters Notable stats with the bat

Buttler smacked the most number of sixes (45) in IPL 2022. Punjab's Liam Livingstone (34) and KKR's Andre Russell (32) finished next in line. Buttler topped the list of batters with the most fours this season (83) followed by DC's David Warner (52). The Englishman also hammered four hundreds, the most by a player this season. Rahul and Buttler scored the joint-most fifties (four).

Information Rahul, de Kock's valiant partnership stands out

Rahul and de Kock stitched an unbeaten 210-run opening stand against KKR. As per ESPNcricinfo, it is the highest opening partnership in the history of IPL. Notably, it is the third-highest partnership for any wicket in IPL.

Duo Bumrah, Buttler attain these feats in IPL 2022

Jasprit Bumrah pocketed 15 scalps this season. He was quite economical with his exploits (7.18). He is only the second bowler after Lasith Malinga to have claimed 15 wickets in seven consecutive editions of IPL. As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler smacked 234 runs in the playoffs in 2022, which is the most by a player in the knockouts in a single edition of IPL.

Records Patidar, Kohli slam these records

RCB's Rajat Patidar scored a blistering 112* against LSG in the Eliminator. According to Cricbuzz, he is the first uncapped player to score a ton in IPL playoffs. Kohli, having aggregated 341 runs this season, is the only player with 300-plus runs in 13 consecutive editions of IPL. Rahul (616) is now the only player to have scored 600-plus runs in three successive seasons.

Varma Varma attains a special feat in his debut season

Mumbai Indians had a forgettable campaign, clocking only four wins in 14 matches. However, Tilak Varma (397) shone in what was his debut season. He concluded the tourney as the second-highest run-getter for MI. As per Cricbuzz, the southpaw clobbered the fourth-most runs by an uncapped player in their maiden edition of IPL. Shaun Marsh, Devdutt Padikkal, and Shreyas Iyer rank above him.

Stats Key performers in powerplay, middle, and death overs

Buttler reaped rewards in the powerplay, hoarding runs at 374 runs. He compiled the most runs in middle overs (366) too. Dinesh Karthik excelled in the death overs (242). Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Choudhary affected most dismissals in powerplay (11 wickets). Chahal, Hasaranga, and Kuldeep Yadav pocketed 20 wickets each in the middle overs. CSK's Dwayne Bravo clipped the most in death overs (11).